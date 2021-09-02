HFD extinguishes mattress fire in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a call regarding a building fire in Ewa Beach on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Officials reported a 60-year-old man called 911 at 4:31 p.m. when he smelled smoke, and the fire was located at 91-1022 Renton Road in Ewa Beach.

Firefights arrived at the scene at 4:37 p.m. and noticed light smoke coming from an extension connected to a residential home. Neighbors also attempted to extinguish the fire, HFD reported.

Firefighters searched for occupants and found the 60-year-old man trying to put out a fire on a smoldering mattress.

According to officials, HFD contained the fire to the contents of the building at 4:47 p.m., and the blaze was fully extinguished at approximately 4:49 p.m.

Patient care for the man was then transferred to EMS at 4:52 p.m., but he refused any further treatment.

HFD said the origin and cause of the fire is unknown. No other injuries were reported, and there are currently no damage estimates.