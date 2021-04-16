HFD extinguishes house fire in Mililani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to and extinguished a single-story house fire in Mililani on Friday, April 16.

A man and woman who reside in the home were uninjured in the blaze, HFD says.

According to HFD officials, crews responded to 95-967 Makaunulau St. around 6:15 p.m. Friday. Firefighters saw smoke and flames at the rear of the house upon arrival, HFD said.

Crews secured a water supply and brought the fire under control by 6:24 p.m. The blaze was completely extinguished at 6:40 p.m.

American Red Cross volunteers are responding to help the two family members with emergency needs for food, shelter and clothing.

Damage estimates are pending and the cause of the fire is under investigation.