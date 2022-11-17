HONOLULU (KHON2) — A house went up in flames in Makaha, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

According to HFD, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 8:05 a.m. a building fire broke out on Kepue Street in Makaha.

The first unit arrived to the scene around 8:13 a.m.

Firefighters said they found flames and smoke coming out of a single-story residence.

HFD started an offensive fire attack while also searching the house.

Only one adult female was inside the house at the time of the fire and she was able to evacuate on her own, uninjured. according to HFD.

HFD said they were unable to determine if there was smoke detectors inside the house.

The fire was under control around 8:18 a.m. and fully extinguished at 8:34 a.m.

American Red Cross Hawaii is assisting the woman that was displaced and the HFD investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire and damage estimates.