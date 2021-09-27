HFD extinguishes fire on Auwaiolimu Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HPD) received a 911 call approximately 12:16 a.m. on Monday morning, regarding a building on fire at 317 Auwaiolimu Street.

There were 39 fire fighters who responded at the scene around 12:22 a.m. to find a one-story abandoned structure on fire.

According to HFD, fire crews were able to get a good hit of water on the fire and brought it under control at 12:35 a.m. By 1:22 a.m., the fire was completely extinguished.

Fire damage estimates are not available at this time and the incident is currently being investigated.