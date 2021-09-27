HFD extinguishes fire on Auwaiolimu Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HPD) received a 911 call approximately 12:16 a.m. on Monday morning, regarding a building on fire at 317 Auwaiolimu Street.

There were 39 fire fighters who responded at the scene around 12:22 a.m. to find a one-story abandoned structure on fire.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

According to HFD, fire crews were able to get a good hit of water on the fire and brought it under control at 12:35 a.m. By 1:22 a.m., the fire was completely extinguished.

Fire damage estimates are not available at this time and the incident is currently being investigated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories