HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call from the Honolulu Police Department on Thursday, March 30 around 8:04 a.m. for a building fire in Kalihi.

Crews started to arrive at the commercial building on Dillingham Boulevard around 8:09 a.m. to find smoke coming out of the single-unit building.

HFD secured a water supply and began fighting the fire.

The fire was fully extinguished at 8:35 a.m.

There is now an investigation to determine how the fire started.