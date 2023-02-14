WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 call at 7:37 p.m. that a building was on fire in the Waipahu area.

When fire personnel arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a two-story residential home.

After securing a water supply, firefighters began an aggressive attack on the fire on the interior of the building.

The occupants had gotten out safely, but HFD searched the building for others, anyway, and found no other occupants.

Two occupants were cared for by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

HFD said they had the fire under control by 7:48 p.m. and had it fully extinguished by 8:40 p.m.

The American Red Cross was brought in to help the 10 adults and eight children who have been displaced by the fire.

HFD said the fire is under investigation.

Some tips have been provided by HFD to help you keep yourself and your home safe:

