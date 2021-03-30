HFD extinguishes building fire in Mililani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to and extinguished a building fire on Waihonu Place in Mililani on Monday, March 29.

According to HFD, a 911 caller reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house located at 95-076 Waihonu Pl. around 11:54 a.m.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The first HFD unit arrived at the scene of the fire around 11:59 a.m. and found a single-story house with a second-floor extension over the garage.

Three people and two dogs were inside the home at the time of the blaze and were alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke. No injuries have been reported.

The fire was brought under control by HFD around 12:08 p.m. and was completely extinguished at 12:24 p.m.

Damages estimates are $120,000 to the property and $10,000 to its contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.