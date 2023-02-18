HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 call at 6:06 p.m. that a building was on fire in the Māpunapuna area.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a single-story warehouse building had smoke emanating from it.

Once fire personnel secured a water source, they began an aggressive attack on the flames using handlines. HFD was told that six people lived in the building, but only five were accounted for.

This led HFD to do a search of the building, even as the structure was extremely unsafe and insecure due to the fire, to find the sixth person.

No person was located in the building after multiple searches were conducted leading HFD to confirm that there was not a sixth person on the location at the time of the fire.

HFD performed overhaul techniques to ensure that there were no fires in void areas that could cause the fire to escape to other parts of the warehouse.

HFD said the fire was brought under control at 6:27 p.m., and fire personnel had the fire extinguished by 7:40 p.m.

HFD is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire officials said to install smoke alarms since smoke alarms save lives. By detecting smoke, fire alarms give people time to escape a building that is on fire.