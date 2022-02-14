HFD extinguish Waipahu house fire, 12 evacuated

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received an emergency call on Sunday, Feb. 13, for a building fire on Paiwa Street in Waipahu.

HFD said firefighters arrived on the scene around 10:36 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the remains of an abandoned, partially collapsed, single-story residential structure that previously sustained fire damage a few months ago.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Firefighters attacked the fire until it was extinguished. HFD said a portion of the exterior and interior of the adjacent home sustained damage from fire and smoke. All neighboring occupants were evacuated safely and were uninjured.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance for the nine adults and three children who were displaced, said HFD.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Firefighters looked for “hidden fire and smoldering areas” to prevent another fire from starting. HFD’s Fire Investigator is investigating the scene to find out the cause of the fire. There are no damage estimates at this time, according to HFD.