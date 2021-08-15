HFD extinguish Waialae Avenue house fire, no injuries reported

FILE – Honolulu fire crews respond to a house fire on Waialae Ave in Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2021. (Gordon Fahey photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in McCully at 9:06 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The blaze was located at 2827 Waialae Ave.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call regarding a fire on Waialae Avenue at 7:56 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 8:01 p.m. Officials reported heavy, black smoke coming from the front right corner of the two-story home’s first floor.

The fire was controlled at 8:22 p.m.

HFD reported no one was home during the fire and there are no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to officials, and fire damage estimates are unavailable.