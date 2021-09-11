HFD extinguish ‘smoldering fire’ caused by electric signboard at Honolulu strip mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished an electric signboard fire located at a single-story, strip mall in Honolulu on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported they received a 911 call at 9 a.m. regarding a possible building fire at 1714 Kapiolani Blvd in Honolulu. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:04 a.m. and noticed light smoke coming from the rear roofline of the building.

According to HFD, firefighters conducted a search to find the source of the smoke. HFD said they discovered a “smoldering fire” coming from the building’s parapet area, as well as a businesses’ electric signboard.

The blaze was fully extinguished at approximately 9:27 a.m., HFD said. The sign and roofing materials were also removed in order for firefighters to locate and extinguish any hidden fire or hot spots.

HFD reported no injuries.