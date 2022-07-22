HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call about a building fire near the intersection of Gulick Avenue and Stanley Street in Kalihi.

The incident happened on Friday at around 5:50 a.m.

According to HFD, firefighters arrived at the scene at around 5:57 a.m. and found a single vehicle fire, that was confined to a carport. The fire was extinguished at 6:12 a.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported one individual to the nearest hospital for smoke inhalation.

Honolulu firefighters are investigating.