HFD extinguish single-story Kaimuki house fire

Local News

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters extinguished a building fire at a single-story home on 11th Avenue in Kaimuki.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), the incident happened around 11:52 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 11:56 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the front of the building.

All occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate with no injuries, HFD confirmed. The blaze was brought under control at 12:05 p.m., then fully extinguished at 12:18 p.m.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate costs are currently unknown. HFD is investigating.

