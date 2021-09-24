HFD extinguish garage, vehicle fire at a residential home in Mililani

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) extinguished a fire that was on a residential home’s garage and two vehicles in Mililani on Friday, Sept. 24.

HFD reported they received a 911 call for a two-alarm building fire at 2:55 p.m. located on Aelike Street in Mililani. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 3 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

When firefighters arrived, they found the garage of a single-story, residential home and two vehicles that were parked in the driveway on fire. No one was home during the incident.

According to HFD, the fire was brought under control at 3:10 p.m. and fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

A 42-year-old female and her 12-year-old son were displaced due to the blaze, HFD said. It is unknown what caused the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories