HFD extinguish garage, vehicle fire at a residential home in Mililani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) extinguished a fire that was on a residential home’s garage and two vehicles in Mililani on Friday, Sept. 24.

HFD reported they received a 911 call for a two-alarm building fire at 2:55 p.m. located on Aelike Street in Mililani. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 3 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the garage of a single-story, residential home and two vehicles that were parked in the driveway on fire. No one was home during the incident.

According to HFD, the fire was brought under control at 3:10 p.m. and fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m.

A 42-year-old female and her 12-year-old son were displaced due to the blaze, HFD said. It is unknown what caused the fire, and no injuries were reported.