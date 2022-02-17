HFD extinguish 2-story commercial building fire in airport industrial area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received an emergency call on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at around 8:09 p.m. regarding a building on fire on Ualena Street in the airport industrial area.

Honolulu firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 8:16 p.m. HFD reported firefighters found “heavy smoke and flames emanating from a large, two-story commercial building.”

At the time of the fire, HFD said their search determined that no one was in the building on both floors. The fire was brought under control by 8:31 p.m. Firefighters performed “overhaul tactics” to make sure there were no hidden fires and smoldering areas that could spark a new fire after they leave, HFD added.

By 8:48 p.m., the fire was completely extinguished. At this time, there are no reports of damage cost estimates or injuries.

HFD is currently investigating the cause of the fire, but it is unknown whether or not the building was equipped with smoke alarms or fire sprinklers.