HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department reported a building fire on Makakilo Drive and evacuated several residents out of the townhouse.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at around 3:15 a.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Witnesses say they heard a loud pop and saw smoke coming from an electrical panel before HFD extinguished the fire.

KHON2 was on the scene and confirmed that tenants from one of the units that were evacuated are being housed by the owner.

There were six people that were evacuated from the townhouse in total. In addition, one of the families that were evacuated can not go back inside their home until further notice.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The damage and cause of the fire have not yet been determined. Honolulu firefighters are investigating the scene.