HONOLULU (KHON2) — A roofing repair job gone wrong prompted an evacuation at a Kahala post office on Monday afternoon.
Honolulu Fire Department said they were called to the scene just before 3 p.m.
Upon arrival at 3:02 p.m., firefighters saw black smoke coming from the top of the building.
It was determined the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning tar kettle on the roof that was turned off but still dripping tar.
Firefighters were able to secure a water supply and began working on the tar kettle directly to emit the fire.
As a precaution, the post office had everybody evacuate the building.
The fire was under control and extinguished shortly before 3:40 p.m.
Early detection and warning of a fire from a smoke alarm can save your life, according to HFD.
Some fire and life safety tips include having a smoke alarm and ensuring you can recognize early warning signs.
To learn more about smoke alarms and fire safety you can visit the HFD fire and safety website.