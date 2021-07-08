HFD determines damage of Waimanalo fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The cause of the house fire in Waimanalo on Wednesday, July 7, is still under investigation but fire officials said on Thursday, July 8, that the blaze caused about $385,000 in damage.

Flames broke out shortly before 8 p.m. at a home on Kuhimana Street.

Fire crews found the single-story home engulfed in flames and black smoke, along with some downed power lines, upon arriving at the scene.

Part of the home collapsed as firefighters were battling the flames.

Four people made it out of the home safely, one man was treated for minor burns but refused transport to a hospital.