PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department will continue the search for a person reported to be in the Waiawa Stream in Pearl City in the morning on Wednesday, March 10.

Fire crews were alerted just before 4:30 p.m.

They searched for the person until it got dark just after 7:30 p.m.

The search stopped because it was dark.