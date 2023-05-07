Flames emanating from a home on Liholiho Street in Makiki, Hawaii on early Saturday morning, May 6, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said a home fire that left a 47-year-old female with serious burns also had a damage estimate of $280,000 to the property.

HFD released new information from the investigation of the fire on Liholiho Street in Maikiki on Sunday. Investigators have classified the cause of the fire as undetermined and said there was an additional $5,000 of damage to the contents of the building as well.

Firefighters were called to the incident on Saturday morning.