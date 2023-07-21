HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department welcomed 11 new recruits on Friday, July 21.

The 114th Fire Fighter Recruit II class began on Dec. 5, 2022 leading to their Friday graduation.

They underwent more than 1,248 hours of rigorous instruction during their 33 weeks of education which included classroom and field training.

“Firefighting is a not a solitary endeavor,” said Cheif Sheldon Hao, HFD. “It is a group of dedicated individuals working together toward a common goal — the safety and wellbeing of our community.”

The newly minted graduates are as follows:

Jacob Jakovenko.

Lokahi Kanahele.

Joel Keawekuloa.

Randy Kleinhamp.

Jonathan Lester.

Raidyn Mendez.

Puuwaialoha Roback.

Isaiah Sanchez.

Nakila Courtney Senas.

Adam Sullivan.

Lillinoe Wilhelm.

Four awards were also presented during the graduation ceremony:

Honolulu Fire Department graduates stand on stage at their graduation ceremony on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Honolulu Fire Department)

Honolulu Fire Department graduates salute on stage at their graduation ceremony on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Honolulu Fire Department)

“The success of the Recruit Training Program is due to the many instructors from the Training and Research Bureau, other HFD divisions and fire suppression forces, and third-party evaluators who provided a broad spectrum of fire service education and training,” said spokesperson for HFD.

These FFRs were certified at the:

Fire Fighter I and II.

Hazardous materials (HM) awareness.

Operations levels.

As National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians prior to their employment with the HFD, the new graduates earned their certificate from the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress for basic driving skills during training.

This included their participation as advanced trainees since the graduates were in possession of the required certifications at the time of their employment.