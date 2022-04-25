HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said the cause of the fire on Friday, April 22, on Nohonani Street was classified as accidental.

According to HFD, the fire was caused by the electrical failure of an extension cord located on an adjoining balcony.

HFD responded to the building fire around 4 p.m. on April 22.

The property damage estimates are around $489,000 with $38,000 of content that was also damaged. Although smoke alarms were working, “the fire was discovered prior to their activation,” said HFD.

There were no reports of any injuries; however, one family cat died in the fire.