HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department investigated the cause of a fire that affected a building in Kahuku on June 26.

After HFD’s investigation, the fire was classified as an accident.

The origins of the blaze were traced back to a cigarette that was discarded in a plastic bucket while still smoldering.

The bucket was in the carport of the single-story building, and HFD determined that the carport was where the flames started.

HFD received a call about the building fire after 2:30 p.m.

The fire department responded with 10 units and 35 personnel.

When they arrived on the scene, fire crews saw the smoke and flames coming from the building.

HFD said crews were able to get the blaze under control less than five minutes after they arrived on the scene.

The fire was extinguished just after 4 p.m. and there were no reports of injuries among HFD personnel or others at the scene.

HFD confirmed that the fire did not extend to other areas of the building.

Personnel on the scene also found the resident of the home outside when they arrived, having evacuated himself.

The resident, an 80-year-old man, said no one else was home at that time.

HFD conducted a search and confirmed that no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The American Red Cross was called in and assisted two occupants of the building who were displaced, according to HFD.

The investigation revealed there were no smoke alarms in the residence; damage was estimated to be $70,000 to the property and $5,000 to the contents.