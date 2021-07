HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire investigators have not been able to determine the cause of last week’s house fire in Kailua.

The fire happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Friday at a home on Maluniu Ave. Officials said the fire started in a back bedroom.

The mother and son were alerted to the fire by the smoke, and officials said the son attempted to extinguish it before safely evacuating. Three cats in the home all died.

The fire caused $380,000 in damage.