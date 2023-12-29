HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) officially called off the rescue of seven hunters who were separated and trapped near the Kawailoa Stream near Wahiawa.

The initial call occurred on Thursday at 7:34 p.m. alerting HFD that a flash flood had separated the group. Officials said three hunters were able to make it to safety, while the rest were trapped on the other side of the stream.

The group of four hunters were located by Air 1 and Rescue, but the rescue was suspended until the next morning due to the terrain. Everyone confirmed they were uninjured and were in a safe area for the night.

On Dec. 29, the hunting party updated HFD Communications Center and said they were able to hike out of the mountains overnight around 5 a.m.