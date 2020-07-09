HFD: Brush fire near Waipio Soccer Complex 75 percent contained

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Smoke can be seen from a brush fire near the Waipio Soccer Complex on Wednesday afternoon, July 8.

The Honolulu Fire Department received reports of the fire just before 2 p.m.

According to the HFD, it responded with 14 units staffed with 31 personnel. Responders are working to put out the fire by ground and by air with water drops.

The fire is about 75 percent contained at this time and about four acres of land was burned.

The fire did not prompt an evacuation, structures were not threatened, and no injuries reported at this time.

