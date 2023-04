HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is battling a building fire on Ala Wai Boulevard.

HFD arrived at an apartment building in Waikiki on Thursday, April 13 just before 7 a.m. this morning.

According to on-scene crews, the fire appears to be on the fourth floor of the building.

This is a live and ongoing incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available to us.