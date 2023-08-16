HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they are battling a wildland fire in Wahiawa near the area of the historical Kukaniloko Birth Site.

HFD responded to the incident just shortly after 4 p.m. When they arrived, they did evacuate some homeless in the area.

No homes are threatened and no area evacuations have been enforced, said HFD.

The following photos have been sent in from viewers through the KHON2 News Report It feature:

A cloud of smoke emanating from a brush fire in Wahiawa on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo/Phil McRevis)

A cloud of smoke emanating from a brush fire in Wahiawa on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo/Phil McRevis)

A cloud of smoke emanating from a brush fire in Wahiawa on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo/Phil McRevis)

A cloud of smoke emanating from a brush fire in Wahiawa on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

As firefighters respond, the Honolulu Police Department has issued some road closures in the area. A portion of Wilikina Drive is closed and Kamananui Road is shut down from Wilikina Drive to Kamehameha Highway.

Multiple units of firefighters are responding.