HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a brush fire near the New Town Recreational Center.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HFD said finding the fire was challenging because it was getting dark and the location of the fire.

Officials said hand tools and brush packs were used to put out the 20 feet by 20 feet fire.