HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, April 7 around 1:31 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department was dispatched to a fire call in Makaha on Lahaina Street.

Crews arrived to find large and heavy flames from the ground floor of a two-story single-family home.

According to HFD, four adults were able to exit the home safely.

A dog was found on the second floor conscious but with severe smoke inhalation exposure.

Firefighters provided basic life-saving treatment to the dog until care was transferred over to the Hawaiian Humane Society.

There were no other occupants in the house and the fire was extinguished around 2:40 a.m.

The Honolulu Police Department was also dispatched to the scene around 1:28 a.m. on a report of a burglary.

Crews are now investigating to find the cause and origin of the fire.

The American Red Cross assisted the four individuals who were displaced while HHS assisted the dog with advanced medical treatment and care.