HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said their firefighters got an early morning call on Friday, Dec. 15 for a building fire near Pearl Harbor.

HFD said that the initial call came at 1:50 a.m. and led fire personnel to a building near Center and Radford drives.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to HPD, it took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. However, there is no word if there were any injuries.

KHON2.com continue to follow this story and bring you any updates as they become available.