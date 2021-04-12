HFD assists woman who was allegedly pushed off side of road by group of males in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to 3502 Kalihi Street at approximately 2:46 p.m. on Monday, April 12.

Upon arrival, they discovered a woman who was going in and out of consciousness.

The woman’s family member at the scene told fire crews that the patient had been out for a run when she was pushed off the side by a group of males.

No visible injuries were seen, but the patient indicated that her knees and ribs hurt, HFD reported.

The woman was airlifted to a landing zone where EMS was waiting.