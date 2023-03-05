HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they received an emergency call around 6:50 p.m. about a building fire near the intersection of Palmyra Drive and Tarawa Drive.

HFD said the location of the fire was in an area known as the Little Makalapa Navy Housing Historic District, which is affiliated with the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

HFD said an initial unit arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames emanating from the second floor of a two-story structure around 7 p.m. Since the property is under the jurisdiction of the Federal Fire Department, they had also sent resources to the fire as well.

HFD said they secured a water supply and worked alongside FFD to initiate an aggressive attack on the fire. No occupants were found within the structure during a primary search and the fire was brought under control collaboratively at 7:08 p.m. According to HFD, a secondary search was also conducted and no occupants were confirmed inside.

The FFD will handle the investigation of the fire.