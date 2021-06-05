HFD airlifts three lost hikers from Kaau Crater Trail in Palolo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three hikers got lost on the Kaau Crater Trail in Palolo.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021.

The Honolulu Fire Department used a helicopter to locate the hikers through their geolocation on their cell phone which only had 16% battery power left.

The two men and one woman started their hike at 3 p.m.

They were airlifted to Palolo District Park at 9:38 p.m.

HFD said the hikers did not need medical attention.

HFD urges hikers to start leaving the hike way before sunset.

HFD advises hikers to bring their cell phone, external back-up battery source, flashlight, and have the right clothing.

