HFD airlifts lightheaded hiker from Diamond Head

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) personnel rescued a hiker who became lightheaded near the summit of the Diamond Head Crater hike on Thursday, May 27.

HFD says a 911 call came in at 10:48 a.m. that reported a hiker in distress near the helipad at the top of the trail.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Officials say the hiker, a 47-year-old man, was hiking with his wife and daughter and had to sit down due to exhaustion. Other hikers on the trail called 911 and tried to assist the ailing hiker.

The first HFD unit arrived at the scene around 10:59 a.m. before ascending the trail on foot. Four rescuers hiked the entirety of the trail and established contact with the distressed hiker at 11:15 a.m.

HFD escorted the hiker, who was reportedly stable enough to walk, onto their Air 1 rescue helicopter. The hiker was then brought to a landing zone inside Diamond Head Crater before care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 11:27 a.m.

Officials say the hiker’s wife and daughter were escorted by rescuers and walked down the trail.

EMS confirmed the 47-year-old was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Medical officials say the hiker was treated for a medical condition due to possible severe dehydration before being brought to an emergency room.