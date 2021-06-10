HFD airlifts injured hiker off North Shore trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 23-year-old hiker was rescued off the Sunset Pillbox Trail in North Shore after she twisted her ankle and was unable to walk.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) sent five units staffed with 16 personnel, with the first crew arriving at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10.

HFD reported that the woman was hiking alone for an hour with her 25-pound dog when she injured her ankle. After assessing her condition, HFD airlifted the hiker to Sunset Beach Neighborhood Park, while another crew who had hiked the trail walked her dog down.

The hiker refused transportation to a hospital and said her friends were meeting her.