HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker from Maakua Gulch Trail.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday, July 25.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

HFD said a woman in her 50s was injured and could not get down the trail with the four others she was with.

The injured hiker was airlifted to a landing zone at Hauula Elementary.

HFD escorted the rest of her hiking party down the trail.

HFD reminds hikers to make sure your cell phone battery is fully charged, and to research the trail that you’re planning to go on.

Weird rescues, long-lost artifacts, check out Weird News here



If you get into trouble on the trail, HFD suggests you stay put so that you’re easier to locate.