HFD airlifts hiker with injured ankle from Waimano Ridge Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 28-year-old man was airlifted from the Waimano Ridge Trail after he sustained injuries to his ankle on Saturday, July 24, according to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD).

HFD said a 911 call came in at 1:39 p.m. to report the injured hiker.

Personnel arrived at the scene at 1:54 p.m. and established a landing zone near Pearl City High School. According to HFD, the hiker’s cell phone GPS placed him about one mile in from the trailhead.

Firefighters entered the trail from Komo Mai Drive and hiked up the trail on foot while HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter did an aerial search. Crews located the 28-year-old man at 2:14 p.m. and inserted specialists at his location shortly after.

Fire officials said the hiker was unable to walk and was packaged and airlifted to the landing zone. Patient care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 2:41 p.m., according to HFD.

EMS reported the hiker was transported to a trauma hospital in stable condition and said he, “apparently injured his left ankle when sliding down a hill on his buttocks.”