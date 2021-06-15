HFD airlifts 75-year-old Virginia woman with broken ankle from Makiki Valley Loop Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted a 75-year-old Virginia woman from the Makiki Valley Loop Trail on Tuesday, June 15, after she apparently tripped, fell and broke her left ankle.

A 911 call came in at 12:33 p.m. Saturday to report the injured hiker, HFD said. The 75-year-old woman was hiking with her daughter and granddaughter, according to HFD, who were all visiting from Virginia.

The family had not been hiking long and was about a half-mile from the trailhead when the 75-year-old was injured, according to HFD. Four firefighters hiked in and made contact with the injured hiker at 1:10 p.m.

Rescue specialists arrived at 1:13 p.m. and the personnel were able to stabilize the injured hiker. A cardboard splint was placed on her left ankle, according to HFD, and the patient was loaded into the Air 1 rescue helicopter’s basket stretcher due to the severity of her injury.

The woman was airlifted with one rescue specialist to a landing zone at Archie Baker Mini Park, where an ambulance transported her to the Queen’s Medical Center at 1:30 p.m.