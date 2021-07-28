HFD airlifts 3 lost Florida women from Upper Waimano Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted three lost Florida women from the Upper Waimano Trail on Wednesday, July 28.

HFD said the hikers, all in their 20s, were not injured and confirmed with officials that they left Waimano Falls and had followed the riverbed instead of the trail.

HFD received a 911 call at 4:20 p.m. for the lost hikers. Firefighters arrived and secured a landing zone off Waimano Home Road at 4:35 p.m., HFD said.

Rescue personnel instructed the three visiting women to move to an open area so HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter could spot them from overhead. Once visual contact was made, HFD inserted a specialist and packaged the women for transport at 5:15 p.m.

The rescue helicopter individually airlifted the women to a remote landing zone so the pilot could land and have them board the aircraft, HFD officials said. The two 25-year-olds and one 26-year-old were then airlifted to the Waimano Home Road landing zone at 6 p.m. and did not need medical attention, according to HFD.