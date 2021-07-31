HFD airlifts 2 Maryland visitors from Ka’au Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted two Maryland visitors from the Ka’au Crater Trail in Palolo after the hikers were unable to descend the trail on their own on Saturday, July 31.

Officials said the hikers — a 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman — were uninjured in the incident.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

HFD said a 911 call came in around 4:47 p.m. for the lost hikers on the Ka’au Crater Trail. Firefighters first arrived at the scene at 5:03 p.m. and established a landing zone at Palolo Valley District Park.

HFD said the hikers reportedly began their hike at 12:30 p.m. and were unable to get down from the trail on their own.

The Department’s Air 1 rescue helicopter spotted both of the hikers near the summit of the trail at 5:08 p.m. and located an area to safely land near them. The hikers were safely transported to the Palolo Valley District Park landing zone at 5:28 p.m. and did not need medical attention, HFD said.