HFD airlifts 2 disoriented hikers in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted two hikers from the Kaalakei Trail in Hawaii Kai on Wednesday, April 28, after the pair had apparently become disoriented and lost on the trail.

HFD says the hikers did not sustain any injuries.

Fire officials say the two men started their hike around 1 p.m. before becoming disoriented. HFD responded to the trail at 5:02 p.m. after an emergency involving the two hikers was reported.

The first HFD unit arrived at 5:11 p.m. and was able to establish contact with the hikers through cell phone. The pair received instructions to find a clearing before being airlifted by HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter at 5:53 p.m.

File – Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 rescue helicopter airlifts hikers from Kaalakei Trail, Hawaii Kai, April 28, 2021.

Both men were transported to a landing zone at Hahaione Neighborhood Park before being released.

A total of five units that included 16 personnel were involved in the response to this incident.