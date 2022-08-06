HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 10:56 a.m. in Waikiki for a building that was on fire.

Units arrived at 11:01 a.m. and found fire and smoke exiting the buildings first floor.

There was four pets and two people inside the house at the time of the fire and all safely evacuated by themselves.

The units neighbors were helping extinguish the fire by using a hose. HFD relived the neighbors.

HFD confirmed that there was nobody left inside the house and started an aggressive attack from the inside of the unit.

The fire was extinguished around 11:13 a.m.

Firefighters have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.