Maui boy battling dozens of seizures daily

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 9-year-old Maui boy Dayton Regan-Kushi is seeking treatment in California for dozens of seizures.

Dayton’s mother, Jennifer Regan, said Dayton was just a normal boy. He’s always energetic and loves playing outdoors. He also helps his parents with Maui Search and Rescue.

However that all changed a few months ago at the beginning of June.

“He started presenting with this… it’s not your typical seizure. It kind of looked like he was scared. Sometimes it looked like he was choking, and then it progressively got longer and longer. That’s when I knew something was wrong,” said Regan.

She said when Dayton comes out of his seizures, he doesn’t even remember that they happened.

She took him in to see his local pediatrician who witnessed Dayton having a seizure. From there he was flown to Oahu for tests.

“He presented with two different types of seizures. One that that they said that we don’t see and one that we do see,” said Regan. “The one that we don’t see, they’ve localized it to the frontal lobe.”

However he also has a different kind of seizure at night.

“The one that we do see which is a little more often at night, and they cant figure out where it’s starting from,” said Regan.

She said doctors have done dozens of tests from MRI’s to CT scans, but they still don’t know what’s causing the seizures.

“It’s usually about 4 p.m. to 8 in the morning when he has the seizures and he can have… right now they’ve kind of decreased them at 20 at the most,” said Regan.

They were referred to another pediatric neurologist in California, who would be able to run more tests and work with other colleagues to figure out what was happening to Dayton. They arrived in California on Monday for further treatment.

Regan said so far high doses of seizure medication have not worked to stop the nightly seizures. Dayton’s doctors are stumped.

One doctor told Regan, “He is a definite different case.”

More tests and therapy are planned for this weekend. She said she hopes something will work.

“He can’t ride his bike. He can’t go swimming. So there’s a lot of things that he did before that he can’t do anymore, and for me it’s hard,” said Regan. “He should be out there.”

Regan said if the therapy fails, they’ll be working with a neurosurgeon to get nerve implants for Dayton.

To find out more, you can visit the family’s Go Fund Me page here.