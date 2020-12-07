“Heroes and Helpers” gift distribution event brings holiday cheer amid pandemic

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The first annual Heroes and Helpers event was held on Saturday, Dec. 5. The gift distribution event was a community collaborative coordinated by Catholic Charities Hawaii (CCH) and Hilo Target with aims to foster positive relationship between Hawaii’s youth and local officers.

The event ran from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Event organizers say this year’s gift distribution brought some much needed holiday joy to Ka’u District’s young children and teens.

A total of 63 young shoppers filled out a wish list with a $100 limit, which would then go to their Catholic Charities Hawaii “elves.” With funds donated from numerous organizations, the elves would then turn wishes into reality.

Thirty Hawaii Police Department officers and 20 Hawaii Air National Guard volunteers helped to facilitate and distribute the desired gifts at a contactless drive-through event.