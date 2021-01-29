Mayor Blangiardi tells driver who saved boy from canal, ‘You’re the epitome of a hero’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Blangiardi held a ceremony to honor a tow truck driver who jumped into action during Monday’s drenching rainstorm to save a 10-year-old boy from a raging canal.

The incident happened on Jan. 25 at the Waipahu Canal near Westside Fender, Body and Refinishing. The driver went to check the canal after hearing screams for help. He and a few bystanders found the boy hanging on to a tree branch on the corner of the canal, while being bombarded with raging waters.

“He went back to his tow truck, grabbed the rope, ran out there by the pipes, the fence, made a lasso, threw it down to him to put it around his waist, and then he made it snug and he just told him to hold on while he pulled him up,” said David Sato, Westside Fender, Body and Refinishing’s vice president.

Five employees of the fender shop provided back-up, successfully pulling the boy to safety.

“Water does fill up a bit and rush, but I’ve never seen it to the point where people were floating down the canal,” said Sato.

The boy was transported to the hospital for minor scrapes after being pulled out.