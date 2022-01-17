Hero Dog nominations are open for Hawaii pups. Here’s how to nominate them

HONOLULU (KHON2) –The American Humane Dog Awards is accepting nominations for their 2022 Hero Dog Awards.

American Humane said they are the country’s first national humane organization, founded in 1877.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

They have been holding these awards for more than a decade and are excited to ring in the new year with thousands of new nominations.

Last year, 3 dogs from Hawaii were in the running and organizers said they hope to see even more in this year’s competition.

If you are interested in nominating a beloved dog, you are asked to visit their website, then choose one of the seven categories available that best fits the dog.

The seven different categories to choose from are Law Enforcement and Detention Dogs, Military Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Service Dogs, Shelter Dogs, Search and Rescue and Guide / Hearing Dogs.

You have until March 16 to apply, then 21 semifinalists (the top three dogs in each category) will be chosen in a first round of voting by the public.

Organizers said during the past 12 years, millions of people have casted their votes for the hero dog of their choice.

This Fall, the top dog in each category will get the chance to appear at the red-carpet awards gala where one of the seven will be named the American Hero Dog of 2022.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

For more information on where to vote and the qualifications for nominating a dog click here.