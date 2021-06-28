Here’s where Oahu residents can watch fireworks on Fourth of July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July with firecrackers, you won’t find any in stores on Oahu.

The Honolulu Fire Department says there are no vendors on the the island this year.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s hurricane preparation page here.

However, Kaneohe Bay, Pearl Harbor and Schofield Barracks will all have firework displays. Ala Moana Center has canceled its annual fireworks show, but the mall still has a big celebration planned for 2021.

The public is welcome to watch from afar, but no gathering is allowed on base.