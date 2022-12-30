HONOLULU (KHON2) – We are in the midst of the 2022 / 2023 flu season where cases across the country are rising.

Nationwide many states are deemed high risk according to the CDC’s weekly influenza map.

Hawaii is currently categorized as moderate on the CDC’s influenza map and those experiencing flu like symptoms should get tested if their symptoms seem severe.

According to the CDC the flu can cause mild to severe illness and in severe cases can lead to death.

Flu symptoms typically come on fast and can linger for longer than a week.

Influenza (flu) symptoms:

fever* or feeling feverish/chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

It’s important to know anyone can get sick with the flu, even healthy people, and serious problems related to the flu can happen to anyone at any age.

However, some people are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications like people 65 years and older, people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions, pregnant people and children younger than 5 years.

For more information on flu symptoms and where to get tested head to the Hawaii State Department of Health’s website.