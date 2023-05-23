HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Super Typhoon Mawar already making landfall, and the worst of conditions yet to come, the American Red Cross is already preparing for the aftermath.

Conditions on Guam have been deteriorating for the past few hours as the massive and deadly Super Typhoon Mawar, makes landfall according to Brandon Aydlett, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Guam.

“Trees are coming down, power lines are coming down everything is changing outside it is too dangerous to be outside,” Aydlett said in a report given around Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Guam time (Tuesday, 6 p.m. HST).

Aydlett warned residents to hunker down and prepare for the worst with flash flooding, coastal inundation and 140 mph winds looming.

“Even if you’re in a sheltered place, in a reinforced concrete shelter, you need to stay away from windows even if they are shuddered cause in these types of winds flying projectiles can still go through the shudders,” he explained.

According to Matthew Wells, American Red Cross Pacific Region communications director, earlier this afternoon at least 1,000 people were staying in more than a dozen shelters opened by the Guam Department of Education.

He said the situation was constantly evolving with the Red Cross hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

“It just requires a lot of pivoting, a lot of movement and a lot of quick thinking to make sure that we are prepared,” Wells said. “And we are as prepared as we can be.”

And he said they’re drawing on the full power of the Red Cross for what is considered to be the biggest storm to hit Guam in decades.

They already have more than a dozen highly trained workforce hunkering down in Guam, with additional units and resources ready to respond

“We actually have a staging area in a readiness area that’s set up in Los Angeles right now. And that is where volunteers and supplies are getting ready,” said Wells. “And as soon as it is possible to get them to Guam, they’ll be on a plane and you know, equipment will be shipped over boat, plane, however we can get it.”

Anyone who wants to help is encouraged to donate.

“What we are looking to focus in on is making sure that people’s immediate needs are met and the best way to do that is a financial donation is to put the money in the hands up the people who need it,” Wells added. “So that they can then go out and make sure they get the particular items that they need.”

To make a donation, click here.

You can also make a donation to the American Red Cross by calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).